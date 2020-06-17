×
3 things to know | The King & Bear Classic | Round 1

Jun 18, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, a rejuvenated Justin Lower shoots 65 while Vince India and Brett Coletta match course record-tying, 9-under 63s to share the early lead.