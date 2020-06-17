3 things to know | The King & Bear Classic | Round 1

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jun 18, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, a rejuvenated Justin Lower shoots 65 while Vince India and Brett Coletta match course record-tying, 9-under 63s to share the early lead.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.