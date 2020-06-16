Inside-the-ropes of Return to Golf at Korn Ferry Challenge

|
Jun 16, 2020
Following the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, players including Joseph Bramlett, Max McGreevy and Justin Lower reflect on what it means to return to tournament competition after an approximately three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
