×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Inside-the-ropes of Return to Golf at Korn Ferry Challenge

Jun 16, 2020

Following the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, players including Joseph Bramlett, Max McGreevy and Justin Lower reflect on what it means to return to tournament competition after an approximately three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.