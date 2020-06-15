×
Shad Tuten comments after Round 4 of Korn Ferry Challenge

Following his fourth-round 67 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Shad Tuten explains how a three-month lay-off from golf frustrated him at first, but he soon realized it was a blessing in disguise.