Joseph Bramlett interview after Round 4 of Korn Ferry Challenge  

Following his fourth-round 68 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Joseph Bramlett explains how it was good to have the competitive juices flowing with a chance to win coming down the final few holes.