3 things to know | Korn Ferry Challenge | Round 4

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
In the final round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Shad Tuten makes four birdies in his final five holes to join Joseph Bramlett in second place, one shot back of Vanderbilt alum Luke List, who secures his second Korn Ferry Tour title.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.