×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 things to know | Korn Ferry Challenge | Round 4

In the final round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Shad Tuten makes four birdies in his final five holes to join Joseph Bramlett in second place, one shot back of Vanderbilt alum Luke List, who secures his second Korn Ferry Tour title.