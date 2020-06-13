3 things to know | Korn Ferry Challenge | Round 3

|
In the third round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Joseph Bramlett posts the day's low score at Dye's Valley Course (6-under 64) to move into a four-way tie for second place, one shot back of Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris, who cards 5-under 65.
