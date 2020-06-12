×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Emotions of Return to Golf at Korn Ferry Challenge

Following the opening round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, players including Camilo Villegas, Curtis Luck and Erik Compton reflect on what it means to be back in competition at Dye's Valley Course after an approximately three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.