3 things to know | Korn Ferry Challenge | Round 2

In the second round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, all 65 players to make the cut stand within five shots of the lead, local favorite Ben Kohles shoots 66 to move into a five-way tie for the lead, and Player Advisory Council chairman Scott Langley joins the juggernaut at the top.
