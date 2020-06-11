Safety protocols for Return to Golf at Korn Ferry Challenge

|
Prior to the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, tournament officials explain the safety protocols in place for the Korn Ferry Tour's Return to Golf after an approximately three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
