Joseph Bramlett on social injustices, moment of silence at Korn Ferry Challenge

Following the opening round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Joseph Bramlett discusses racial and social injustices, the importance of open and honest dialogue, and Thursday's 8:46 a.m. moment of silence to honor the memory of George Floyd.
