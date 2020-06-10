Dye's Valley presents unique test at Korn Ferry Challenge

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Prior to the 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, players including Sam Saunders, Jared Wolfe and Zack Sucher reflect on the unique test presented at TPC Sawgrass -- Dye's Valley Course, and what to expect in this week's Return to Golf.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.