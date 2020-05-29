×
Scott Harrington’s 16-year professional journey to the PGA TOUR

After turning professional in 2003, Scott Harrington navigates a series of personal and professional ups and downs, including his wife Jenn’s multiple battles with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a resultant competitive leave, before securing his first PGA TOUR card in 2019 via a runner-up at his hometown WinCo Foods Portland Open.