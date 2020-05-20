×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Korn Ferry Tour Create-A-Hole Challenge around the house

While at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Korn Ferry Tour pros Will Zalatoris, Braden Thornberry, Kevin Dougherty and Dawson Armstrong create their own golf holes around the house, as they prepare for a competitive return. For each birdie among the four this season, Simmons Bank will donate $50 to charity via the Drive, Putt, Do Good initiative.