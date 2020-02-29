Sangmoon Bae comments after Round 2 of El Bosque 

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Following his second-round 62 at the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, Sangmoon Bae, who's round of 10-under set the tourney record, explains there's little difference between the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR from a talent perspective.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.