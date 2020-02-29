×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sangmoon Bae comments after Round 2 of El Bosque 

Following his second-round 62 at the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, Sangmoon Bae, who's round of 10-under set the tourney record, explains there's little difference between the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR from a talent perspective.