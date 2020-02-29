Mito Pereira interview after Round 3 of El Bosque 

|
Following his third-round 70 at the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, Mito Pereira explains the mindset of having a two-shot lead going into the final round where last month in Bogota he was trailing by four shots before coming back to win.
