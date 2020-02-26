Roberto Díaz discusses what a win by a Mexican would mean at El Bosque 

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Prior to the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, Roberto Díaz shows you how to play the 18th hole at El Bosque Country Club as well as goes into detail about his excellent start to his 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.