Roberto Díaz discusses what a win by a Mexican would mean at El Bosque 

Prior to the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, Roberto Díaz shows you how to play the 18th hole at El Bosque Country Club as well as goes into detail about his excellent start to his 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season.