3 things to know from Round 4 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the final round of the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Monday qualifier Chandler Blanchet finishes T4 in his Korn Ferry Tour debut, John Chin records his second straight top-three finish, and Andrew Novak makes birdie on his final two holes for a one-shot victory at Lakewood National GC.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.