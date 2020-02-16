×
3 things to know from Round 4 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

In the final round of the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Monday qualifier Chandler Blanchet finishes T4 in his Korn Ferry Tour debut, John Chin records his second straight top-three finish, and Andrew Novak makes birdie on his final two holes for a one-shot victory at Lakewood National GC.