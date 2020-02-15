3 things to know from Round 3 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

|
In the third round of the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Monday qualifier Chandler Blanchet shoots 65 to move into the mix, Andrew Novak rebounds from a triple bogey to shoot 66, and local hero Jack Maguire thrills his fans on the back nine.
