×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 things to know from Round 2 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

In the second round of the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Kevin Dougherty surges to make his first cut of 2020, Joey Garber shoots 65 to move into the mix, and Robert Garrigus plays his final 14 holes in 11-under to share the lead as Round 2 is halted.