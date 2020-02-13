×
3 things to know from Round 1 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

In the opening round of the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Eric Cole starts strong after a wild travel saga, Greyson Sigg stays hot after four straight top-25s, and Dylan Wu shares the Thursday lead for the second consecutive week.