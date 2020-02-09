Mito Pereira interview after winning the Bogota Championship 

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Following his final-round 64 at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Mito Pereira discusses the feeling of picking up his first Korn Ferry Tour title and doing it in grand fashion by eagling the 72nd hole to win by two shots.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.