Mito Pereira interview after winning the Bogota Championship 

Following his final-round 64 at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Mito Pereira discusses the feeling of picking up his first Korn Ferry Tour title and doing it in grand fashion by eagling the 72nd hole to win by two shots.