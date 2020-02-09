3 things to know from Round 4 at the Bogota Championship

|
In the final round of the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, local hero Camilo Villegas records a top-five finish, Ben Kohles places top-three for the second consecutive week, and Mito Pereira makes eagle at the 72nd hole for a two-shot victory.
