3 things to know from Round 3 at the Bogota Championship

In the third round of the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Will Zalatoris shoots the round of the day to move into contention, local hero Camilo Villegas stays in the mix, and John VanDerLaan shoots 66 to take a three-shot lead into the final round.