×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Mickey DeMorat and George Cunningham surpass 10,000 feet at Bogota Championship

Prior to the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Korn Ferry Tour pros Mickey DeMorat and George Cunningham explore Bogota's iconic Monserrate, a mountain that overlooks the city and exceeds 10,000 feet of elevation.