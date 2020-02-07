Mickey DeMorat and George Cunningham surpass 10,000 feet at Bogota Championship

|
Prior to the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Korn Ferry Tour pros Mickey DeMorat and George Cunningham explore Bogota's iconic Monserrate, a mountain that overlooks the city and exceeds 10,000 feet of elevation.
