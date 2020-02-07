Camilo Villegas surprises Shelsea Vera, 15, to play Bogota Championship pro-am

|
Prior to the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, four-time PGA TOUR star Camilo Villegas surprises Shelsea Vera, 15, to play the 18-hole pro-am. Vera, an aspiring pro golfer, hopes to inspire fellow Colombians to chase their dreams in the face of adversity.
