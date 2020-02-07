×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 things to know from Round 2 at the Bogota Championship

In the second round of the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Brian Richey's bold play from the water leads to a made cut, John VanDerLaan uses a torrid stretch to move into the mix, and local hero Camilo Villegas maintains a share of the lead.