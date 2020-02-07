3 things to know from Round 2 at the Bogota Championship

|
In the second round of the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Brian Richey's bold play from the water leads to a made cut, John VanDerLaan uses a torrid stretch to move into the mix, and local hero Camilo Villegas maintains a share of the lead.
