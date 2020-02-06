Camilo Villegas interview after Round 1 of Bogota Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Following his opening-round 64 at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Colombia native Camilo Villegas discusses the joy of playing in front of his fellow countrymen as well as getting back into competition after not playing competitively for nearly 21 months.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.