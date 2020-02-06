×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Camilo Villegas interview after Round 1 of Bogota Championship

Following his opening-round 64 at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, Colombia native Camilo Villegas discusses the joy of playing in front of his fellow countrymen as well as getting back into competition after not playing competitively for nearly 21 months.