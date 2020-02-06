×
3 things to know from Round 1 at the Bogota Championship

In the opening round of the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, brothers Nicholas and Curtis Thompson play together, Michael Miller shoots 65 with his dad on the bag, and local hero Camilo Villegas shares the early lead.