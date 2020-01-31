Taylor Pendrith interview after Round 2 of the Panama Championship

|
Following his second-round 68 at the 2020 Panama Championship, Taylor Pendrith explains why he prefers the late - early tee time and why it is difficult to back up a round after a superb one the day before.
