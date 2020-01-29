Scott Langley reflects on victory at 2018 Panama Championship

|
Prior to the 2020 Panama Championship, 2018 event winner Scott Langley reflects on the significance of securing his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned title at Club de Golf de Panama and his memories from the week.
