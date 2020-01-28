Korn Ferry Tour celebrates $3 billion in PGA TOUR charitable giving

|
The Korn Ferry Tour is honored to play a role in the PGA TOUR reaching $3 billion in charitable giving, with stories along the way including Stephen Curry's support of Scott Harrington's wife Jenn in her cancer battle, Lanto Griffin bringing Hannah James inside the ropes at the 2019 KC Golf Classic, Alea Ramsey receiving a $10,000 college scholarship at the 2019 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and more.
