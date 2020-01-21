×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brandon Harkins comments after Round 3 of The Bahamas Great Abaco

Following his third-round 66 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar 2020, Brandon Harkins talks about his round and playing in the wind.