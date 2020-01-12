×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tommy Gainey interview after round one of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

Following his opening round 66 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, Tommy Gainey talks about how good it is to get off to a great start and the position he is in.