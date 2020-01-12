Tommy Gainey interview after round one of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

|
Following his opening round 66 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, Tommy Gainey talks about how good it is to get off to a great start and the position he is in.
