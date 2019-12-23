×
John VanDerLaan comments after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, John VanDerLaan explains how not playing well at Final Stage the year before fueled him to not only secure starts this season, but finish in the top-10 which assures him starts in the first half of 2020. 