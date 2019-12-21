×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Callum Tarren comments after earning guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Callum Tarren explains how he was able to overcome an opening round that saw him sitting in 151st place, but would eventually work his way back into the top-40 to earn guaranteed starts in 2020.