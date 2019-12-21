×
Brent Grant interview after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Brent Grant explains how the nerves of Q-School begun Saturday evening, but was able to hone them in and finish in the top-40 to earn himself guaranteed starts in 2020.