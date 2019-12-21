Brent Grant interview after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

|
Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Brent Grant explains how the nerves of Q-School begun Saturday evening, but was able to hone them in and finish in the top-40 to earn himself guaranteed starts in 2020.
