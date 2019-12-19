×
Steve Lewton interview after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Steve Lewton explains why at 36-years-old he decided to attempt Korn Ferry Tour Q-School for the first time, which he successfully navigated earning 12 guaranteed starts in 2020.