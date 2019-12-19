×
Nick Hardy interview after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Nick Hardy discusses why he was able to be so calm in the Final round with guaranteed starts on the line, which he secured 12 of them with his T5 finish.