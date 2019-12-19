Kevin Roy comments after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

|
Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Kevin Roy explains where he found the confidence that he could play and compete on the Korn Ferry Tour.
