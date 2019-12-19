×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Daniel Miernicki interview after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Daniel Miernicki discusses how bittersweet it is to secure starts at Crooked Cat after missing out on a chance during Q-School three years ago at the same venue.