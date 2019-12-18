×
Tom Whitney comments after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Tom Whitney, who finished second overall on PGA TOUR Latino America, parlayed his good play and finished in the top-10, which guarantees him at least 12 starts in 2020.