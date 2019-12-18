×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Mickey DeMorat interview after securing 12 guaranteed starts via Final Stage

Following the final round at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Mickey DeMorat explains the relief of being able to plan his schedule and not having to Monday qualify in 2020.