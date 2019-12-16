3 takeaways: Final Stage of Q-School, Round 4

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Check out 3 takeaways from the fourth round at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Curtis Thompson and Braden Thornberry share medalist honors to be fully exempt next season and all the drama that unfolds on the 72nd hole as players attempt to secure guaranteed starts.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.