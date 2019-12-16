×
3 takeaways: Final Stage of Q-School, Round 4

Check out 3 takeaways from the fourth round at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Curtis Thompson and Braden Thornberry share medalist honors to be fully exempt next season and all the drama that unfolds on the 72nd hole as players attempt to secure guaranteed starts.