Curtis Thompson reacts after sharing medalist honors at Final Stage of Q-School

After a final-round 66 at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Curtis Thompson shares medalist honors with Braden Thornberry. Both of which earn full status for the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season.
