×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Braden Thornberry interview after Round 4 at Final Stage of Q-School

After a final-round 65 at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Curtis Braden Thornberry finished at 21-under along with Curtis Thompson.  Both of which earn full status for the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season.