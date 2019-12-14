×
Curtis Thompson comments after Round 3 of Final Stage of Q-School

After a third-round 69 at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Curtis Thompson holds a one-shot lead through 54 holes. The medalist will be fully exempt for the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season.