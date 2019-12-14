×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 takeaways: Final Stage of Q-School, Round 3

Check out 3 takeaways from the third round at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, where Curtis Thompson leads a slew of players just one shot behind him, while another pack will be hoping to secure guaranteed starts in the 2020 season.