3 takeaways: Final Stage of Q-School, Round 2

Check out 3 takeaways from the second round at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, where Steve Lewton has a one-shot lead after 36 hole at Orange County National GC, while Curtis Thompson celebrates his birthday in grand fashion.
