  • COURSE

    HOLSTON HILLS COUNTRY CLUB

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 6,991
    Located just east of Knoxville near the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, the golf course at Holston Hills Country Club is as well preserved a Donald Ross design as can be found. Built in 1927, it was immediately recognized as the finest course in Tennessee, hosting every important regional tournament, including a PGA Tour event. Now a McConnell Golf property, the private golf course consistently ranks in GolfWeek's Top 100 Classic Golf Courses in America.
    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 448 Par 4
    2 4 422 Par 4
    3 4 406 Par 4
    4 3 165 Par 3
    5 5 614 Par 5
    6 4 355 Par 4
    7 5 494 Par 5
    8 3 152 Par 3
    9 4 417 Par 4
    10 4 432 Par 4
    11 3 200 Par 3
    12 4 471 Par 4
    13 4 426 Par 4
    14 3 212 Par 4
    15 4 412 Par 4
    16 4 304 Par 4
    17 5 502 Par 5
    18 5 541 Par 5