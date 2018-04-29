×
Tickets

file

2018 TICKETS NOW ON SALE - visit our tournament website to purchase yours today!

Weekly - General Admission - $35

Enjoy the entire 2018 United Leasing & Finance Championship for a great price! A Weekly Pass allows access to tournament grounds for all seven days of the event.

Kid's Weekly - FREE General Admission - $0

Access to tournament grounds for all seven days of the event for our fans 18 and under!

 

F.C. Tucker Emge Champions Club

A ticket to the F.C. Tucker Emge Champions Club which is located just off #18 fairway includes admission to the tournament, all-you-can-eat lunch buffet with afternoon snacks, unlimited beer, wine and soda.

Thursday - $75

Friday - $75

Saturday - $75

Sunday - $75

 

Michelob Ultra Party Pavilion

Michelob Ultra Party Pavilion $25

Join the party on #17 Green at the Michelob Ultra Party Deck. This $25 daily ticket allows you access to a designated viewing area at #17 Green with a la carte food and beverage options including Anheuser-Busch products, Shyler’s BBQ, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

 

C&P Media

The C&P Media Hospitality Suite is situated along the 18th green and offers a prime viewing location in a climate controlled space. The all-inclusive ticket includes admission to the tournament, an upgraded all-you-can eat lunch buffet with afternoon snacks, unlimited beer, wine, select liquor and soda.

Thursday - $125

Friday - $125

Saturday - $125

Sunday - $125

 

All-Access Hospitality Pass

The All-Access Hospitality Pass Allows Spectators to Take Advantage of both the C&P Media Hospitality Suite and the F.C. Tucker Emge Champions Club.

Thursday - $175

Friday - $175

Saturday - $175

Sunday - $175

 

Evansville Open: 9 Hole Pub Crawl

Evansville Open Pub Crawl - $12.50

Evansville Open Pub Crawl is a 9 "Hole" Bar Crawl on Saturday, April 21st beginning at 5 pm in Downtown Evansville. TICKETS ARE HALF PRICE UNTIL MARCH 15TH...regularly $25 each!

Kids under age 18 are admitted free when accompanied by paying adult. Parking will be provided at Castle High School for a $5.00 donation to the Castle High School Band Boosters and a free shuttle will run from Castle High School to Victoria National on Thursday-Sunday. There will be no parking at Victoria National at any time during tournament week.

 